India considers purchase of 12 second-hand Mirage-2000 fighter jets from Qatar

If the deal with Qatar goes through, the Indian Air Force’s fleet of Mirage aircraft will rise to 60.

India is in talks with Qatar regarding the potential acquisition of 12 second-hand Mirage-2000 fighter jets, according to several reports.

The discussions took place in Delhi on Friday, where Indian officials were briefed on the current condition and operational capabilities of the Mirage-2000 aircraft offered by Qatar.

According to Indian defence sources, the fighter jets are in a very good condition, with an 80-85 percent of their operational life intact.

Qatar has allegedly proposed approximately $600,000 for the 12 aircrafts, but India is keen on negotiating the price, the sources said.

Qatar is also offering missiles and additional engines to support flying operations, with the sources detailing that these aircrafts are intended for active service rather than as spare parts.

Qatar and India relations

Bilateral trade between the Qatar and India has steadily grown, reaching approximately $11bn in 2023, marking a significant increase from previous years.

India is among Qatar’s largest trading partners, particularly in the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which forms a crucial component of India’s energy security strategy.

India is considered to be the fourth largest export destination for Qatar. Major items of Indian exports include electronic tools, transportation equipments, iron, steel, precious stones, rubber, plastic, fertilisers and the chemicals.

Qatar is also home to a substantial Indian diaspora, with more than 700,000 nationals who contribute to both countries’ economies across various sectors such as healthcare, education, and construction.