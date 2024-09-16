Qatar’s ambassador to France awards winners of Qatar Arc Trials in Paris

The winners of the main races of the Qatar Arc Trials were awarded in Paris on Sunday.

In preparation for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the Qatar Arc Trials have concluded in Paris on Sunday. The winners of the main trial races at the ParisLongchamp racecourse were awarded by Qatar’s ambassador to France Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani.

The Arc Trials included 9 races, 6 of which were group races. Highlights of the races include Group 1 Qatar Prix Vermeille, a race for fillies and mares run over the same distance of 2,400m as the Qatar Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe and the Group 1 PA Qatar Cup -Prix Dragon, which is a race for Purebred Arabians (PA) run over a distance of 2,000m.

Group 1 PA Qatar Cup – Prix Dragon was considered to be the last preparatory race for the Group 1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup.

CH’EZZA, owned by Abdulla bin Fahad Al Attiyah, won the Group 1 PA Qatar Cup – Prix Dragon race.

The trial race for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe has been under the sponsorship of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club since 2008.

BLUESTOCKING (Camelot) won the Group 1 Qatar Prix Vermeille, and RESINE (Manduro) was first in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp.

In the Group 3 Qatar Prix du Pin race, Topgear was announced the winner. Sosie (Sea The Stars) dominated Group 2 Qatar Prix Niel. In Group 3 Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert PRADARO (Pennys Picnic) came out on top.

First place winners of each race receive cash prizes of tens of thousands of euros.

QREC has been in coordination with the management of France Gallop as part of Qatar’s sponsorship of the event. The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will take place in early October.

QREC is also set to participate in the 15th edition of the Salon du Cheval in Morocco from September 30 to October 6, 2024, in alignment with the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

Salon du Cheval has been an annual event since 2008. It is a major gathering for equine professionals, featuring high-level competitions and exhibitions.