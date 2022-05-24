Qatar’s Aman Centre holds child helplines conference

The event coincides with the International Day of Child Helplines, observed by the International Organisation of Child Helplines on May 17.

Qatar’s Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman) hosted the International Conference on Child Helplines on Monday in an effort to mobilise global and regional efforts to protect children.

The two-day event hosted more than than 250 people, including representatives of 30 international and regional organisations, decision-makers, academics and experts from around the globe.

A group of international and local dignitaries, led by Jaap E Doek, chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Child Helpline Organisation, and Chancellor Dr Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Subaie, chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Organisation for Child Protection based in Brussels, also attended the inauguration.

Participants discussed topics on the enhancement of child helplines and social protection system to ensure a safe world for all, especially those who may not have their voices heard.

“The conference is considered a turning point for the vision and mission of the Aman Centre and the relevant authorities in promoting protection and social rehabilitation for children, guided by the best international and regional practices,” said Executive Director Abdul Aziz al-Ishaq, who was awarded the Distinguished Arab Personality Award in the field of child protection for 2022.

“It is a reinforcement of the efforts of the Aman Centre in its prestigious position in the leadership of civil society organisations internationally and regionally in the field of child support lines,” he added.

The first day of the event focused on Qatar’s approach and experience in the field of child protection, in addition to services provided to protect those who suffer from abuse.

Experts also shared the challenges of working in the field of child helplines with the International Organization of Child Helplines and the emergency response to assist children in crisis.

More than 20 keynote speakers from various countries took part in six main sessions, sharing their knowledge to help those who need protection. They also highlighted their country’s experiences in order to develop new answers in the area of child support.

During the event, the national centre revealed one of its biggest projects, the ‘Aman Shield’ platform, which contains a plethora of information about treatment, rehabilitation and care of the target groups.

The newly launched project also includes assistance and advice for children, parents, school specialists, and child care professionals on the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Aman also revealed that it had looked after Nayef al-Hail, the child of the inventor of the colour recognition robot, adding that it will customise the robot for specific cases of young persons who have been exposed to violence.

As part of the Aman Centre’s unique idea, children assisted in the management of some programmes.