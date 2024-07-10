Qatar’s Al Wakrah signs Danish defender Alexander Scholz for two seasons

Al Wakrah SC previously signed Spaniard coach Miguel Ramirez who will lead the team starting next season.

Al Wakrah SC has inked a contract with Danish footballer Alexander Scholz from Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, the Qatari football team announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a two-season contract, replacing Australian footballer Trent Sainsbury, who left the team at the end of last season.

Earlier last month, Scholz bid a heartfelt farewell to the Urawa Reds, a testament to his respect for the three seasons he spent with the club.

Scholz joins the team under newly signed Spaniard coach Miguel Ramirez, who will lead the team starting next season.

Miguel will take over the task in the next season of the Ooredoo Stars League 2024-2025, replacing Ali Rahma Al Marri.

Al-Marri temporarily took over the team at the end of last season and succeeded in leading it to win the Qatar Cup title for the first time in its history, defeating Al Sadd in the final on penalties.

It was a dominating season for Al Wakrah, which finished fourth in the league standings last season. This means it will participate in the AFC Champions League (2) in the 2024-2025 season.