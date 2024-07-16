Qatar’s Al Duhail defeat Hungary’s Csikszereda in friendly match

The local football team is competing overseas in preparation for the next season of the Qatari league.

Qatar’s Al Duhail secured a 3-1 victory over Hungary’s Csíkszereda in a friendly match on Monday as part of the local team’s training camp in Austria.

Famed striker Michael Olunga, along with Luis Alberto and Khaled Mohamed, scored the goals, winning the match.

Al Duhail will play four more friendlies before returning to Qatar for the 2024-2025 season.

The team is set to face Austria’s SK Sturm Graz on July 19, the United Arab Emirates’ Ittihad Kalba on July 24, Saudi Arabia’s Al Khaleej on July 28, and conclude with Saudi Arabia’s Damac FC on July 31.

Last year, several Qatar leagues clubs announced that teams will train overseas, a move set to significantly enhance their technical game before the season.

Austria, Turkey, and Spain have all been picked as destinations for Qatar’s local teams. Austria has hosted the Qatar national team for years in its overseas training camps.

Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, and Al Shamal have all traveled to Austria for the summer break and competed in several friendly matches.

The relocation of training camps for the league comes after Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) leaders voiced measures to enhance approaches on and off the pitch.

In interviews last year, QFA’s Director of Development Fahd Thani Al Zaraa noted that a joint education agreement is being developed to facilitate football regulations and training programs.

The collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will enlist training courses for coaches and specialists in Qatari football clubs.

The football association will also place a more significant emphasis on budgets to better manage activities and sporting teams.