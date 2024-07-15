Qatar SC sign Abdulaziz Al-Ansari from Al Arabi 

Qatar SC signed veteran striker Abdulaziz Al Ansari from Al Arabi for the 2024-2025 season, preparing for a comeback under new head coach Helio Sousa.

Qatar SC announced on Sunday the signing of veteran footballer Abdulaziz Al Ansari from Al Arabi to join their first football team for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The striker boasts an experienced football career, with 24 goals in 144 appearances. He has played for prominent clubs like Al Sadd, Al Shamal, and Al Kharaitiyat and has represented Qatar across multiple age groups on the international stage.

In preparation for the new season, the 32-year-old Al Ansari will join the team’s training camp in Alicante, Spain.

The camp will include several friendly matches with Spanish and Arab clubs.

Qatar SC will kick off their Qatari football league campaign with a match against Al Duhail on August 10.

Return to glory

Qatar SC endured a challenging season last year, finishing 11th in the standings.

The team faced setbacks, including a defeat to Al Sadd in the 2024 Amir Cup final and a subsequent change in management.

In September, Qatar SC announced that Moroccan head coach Youssef Safri would not return for the new season after a run of four winless games.

Now, under the guidance of new head coach Helio Sousa, Qatar SC aims to climb out of the lower ranks and restore its winning tradition.