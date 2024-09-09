Qatar’s 3rd National Human Rights Forum to focus on protecting children in digital spaces

The six sessions across the two-day event will cover topics such as policy, national strategy and the best policies aimed at protecting children online.



The third edition of Qatar’s national forum for human rights is set to address the theme of safeguarding the rights of children in a world of digital security.



Starting on Tuesday, the two-day event is spearheaded by the Qatari National Human Rights Committee (NHRC). It is held in partnership with the Qatari Interior Ministry, Education and Higher Education Ministry, Communications and Information Technology Ministry, Social Development and Family Ministry, as well as the National Cyber Security Agency.

“Through this forum, we aim to build a platform for national dialogue between ministries, public institutions, civil society, parents, and children on the new developments and challenges facing children’s rights in the digital environment,” Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, Chairperson of the NHRC, said in a statement last month.



According to the Qatar News Agency, the forum is being held in cooperation with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund and Virginia Gamba, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

The first day of the forum, under the title ‘Protecting Children’s Rights in a Safe Digital Environment: Challenges and Prospects for Empowerment and Protection’, will include three sessions.

The first will cover how policies, programmes and technical measures can both empower and protect children in digital spaces. The other two sessions will address national strategies to protect children’s digital rights, and the best practices for empowering children in digital spaces.

The forum’s second day will feature three sessions focusing on creating safe digital environments for children and involving them in fostering such environments.

These efforts align with the Qatari Constitution, which commits to safeguarding young people from corruption, exploitation, and neglect.

Under the Cybercrime Prevention Law No. (14) of 2014, measures are put in place to protect children from online exploitation.

Article 7 of this legislation mandates that the production, sale, transfer, publication, and distribution of indecent images of minors can result in up to five years in prison and fines up to 500,000 Qatari riyals (almost $137,000). Possession of such images can lead to imprisonment for up to one year and fines up to 250,000 Qatari riyals ($68,000).

In her statement, the Qatari NHRC chairperson stressed that although there are few initiatives focused on empowering and protecting children in digital spaces, addressing this global challenge requires extensive cooperation across multiple levels.

“Global challenges and their impact at the national level require all relevant national entities to work on strengthening and developing the necessary prevention and protection measures to keep pace with and address new developments in this area,” Al Attiyah said.



The forum will conclude with closing statements and the compilation of recommendations on Wednesday.