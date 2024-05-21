Qatar and Kosovo strengthen ties in social development cooperation talks

Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad engages in bilateral talks with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti to strengthen cooperation in social development projects and initiatives.



On Monday, Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad was received by the President of Kosovo in Pristina to engage in bilateral talks.



In a post via X, Al Misnad said that her meeting with President Vjosa Osmani involved discussing “the development of joint work mechanisms and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in social and family development.”



President Osmani added in a separate X post that the meeting “provided a fantastic opportunity to discuss ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries and citizens.”

Pleased to welcome 🇶🇦 Minister of Social Development and Family, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, to the Republic of Kosovo today.



Our meeting provided a fantastic opportunity to discuss ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at expanding mutually-beneficial cooperation…

The Qatari minister added that she also met the Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti. She said that bolstering social development projects and establishing mechanisms to implement them were among the topics the two sides discussed.



Bilateral cooperation was also a discussion priority during an earlier meeting between the Kosovar Prime Minister and the Qatari non-resident ambassador to Kosovo.



In February, Qatar News Agency reported that Kurti discussed with Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari the bilateral relations between their two countries. During a separate meeting that same month with the chairman of the Kosovar Assembly Glauk Konjufca, Al Dosari also discussed how ties can be bolstered between Qatar and Kosovo.