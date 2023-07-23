Qatari referees to officiate at upcoming King Salman Club Cup

The King Salman Club Cup, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, will kick off its group-stage matches.

The King Salman Club Cup is set to have four Qatari referees officiating the tournament, raising the Gulf nation’s presence on the regional pitch.

As announced by The Referees Committee of the Arab Football Association, Abdul Rahman Al Jassem and Muhammad Ahmed Al Shammari will serve as head officials in the tournament, while Taleb Al Marri and Saud Ahmed will act as assistant referees.

Al Jassem and Al Marri made groundbreaking moments in their career last year when they officiated the third-place playoff game between Morocco and Croatia in the Qatar World Cup.

This time, the Qataris will represent their country in the tournament in the Saudi cities of Taif, Abha and Al-Baha, as the chosen as destinations for the group stage of the Salman Cup.

With the group-stage matches occurring between 27 July and 3 August, Qatar’s Al-Sadd will compete in Group B of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Libya’s Al-Ahly Tripoli and Al-Wedad of Morocco.

The quarter-finals will be played on 5-6 August, followed by the semi-finals on 9 August and the final on 12 August. The winners will cash in a $6 million prize, with the runners-up winning $2.5 million.

Qatar SC was eliminated from the King Salman Club Cup earlier in the tournament this year after holding Tunisia’s Sfaxien to a 1-1 draw in the tournament’s second leg.