Qatar drops in FIFA world rankings after Gold Cup campaign 

Earlier this month, Qatar ranked sixth best in Asia climbing to 58th place in the FIFA world rankings.

Qatar’s national football team’s bleak performance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup has ushered the squad to drop one place to 59th in the FIFA Rankings.

After suffering a 4-0 loss against Panama in the quarter-finals, the Carlos Queiroz side has now lost their 58th ranking that tallied 1393.52 points to 1395.57 at 59th place.

Despite the slip in ranking, Qatar’s order is still the sixth best among Arab countries trailing behind Morocco at 14, Tunisia at 31, Algeria at 33, Egypt at 34 and Saudi Arabia at 54.

The Maroon’s all-time low was 112th in 2010, and its all-time high was 42nd.

Jamaicia now takes over Qatar after finishing in the semifinals at Gold Cup with a loss to Mexico, the tournament’s eventual champions.

Lifting their ninth Gold Cup championship, Mexico now sits in 12th place in the latest FIFA rankings behind the United States.

The FIFA world rankings put world champions Argentina at the top, striking aside France and Brazil.

Despite the early exit on the international pitch, Qatar will focus on qualifying for the World Cup 2026, which will kick off this November.

With the competition expanding to 48 teams and being held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2026 tournament is set to prevail as the largest in its history.

Asia has been handed eight direct qualification spots, four more than 2022 along with a playoff slot.

Yet, Asia will have one of the longer qualification routes, with five rounds used to determine their World Cup teams.

Qatar’s chances to make the qualification spot will be tough as they will compete among regional strengths South Korea, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China.