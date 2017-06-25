Qatari performers pay tribute to nation with new solidarity song

Pixabay

A new song that expresses solidarity with Qatar, its people and its leader has just been released by local composer Dana Al Fardan.

Titled “One Nation” in English and “Al Yaqeen” in Arabic, the track calls for Qatari unity and pride during one of the worst political crises the country has ever faced.

A behind-the-scenes video shows Fahad Al Kubaisi and Essa Al Kubaisi singing the Arabic lyrics, while Al Fardan, CEO of DNA Sounds, sings the English version.

A plethora of others were also involved in the production of the tribute, which was recorded at Katara Studios.

For example, the Qatar Concert Choir’s Giovanni Pasini managed the musical arrangement and organized the accompanying choir, while Christoph Schmitz produced the piece.

“The collaborative nature of this project is a true testament to the fact that together we are stronger. God bless our Nation,” Al Fardan told Doha News.

The song

Though the idea behind One Nation was first conceived before the Gulf dispute, it took on special meaning because of the conflict.

According to I Love Qatar co-founder Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon, whose group collaborated on the project, the song drew strength from all the people who have rallied behind Qatar.

“Let me just say that the current situation in the GCC is something that we all want to remember as a distant memory and one that didn’t happen,” he told Doha News. However during this time, we’ve seen that people from all over the world have united with Qatar. It’s been a privilege to be a part of this project and one that I hope everyone enjoys.”

In the video, several picturesque shots of Qatar’s skyline and desert, as well as celebrations on National Day and other holidays, are flashed across the screen as the music plays.

Video still

The main lines from the English part of the song highlight Qatar’s strength and presumably enlightened thinking:

“From a grain of sand, to a world of hope placed in our hands, you gave us strength and faith in all that we’ve become.

Our nation flowers as the sun sheds it light, the light of knowledge that basks upon our country’s eyes.”

Simon Chan/Flickr

It concludes with a strong refrain about resilience and firm support for Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s Emir.

“We stand tall, above it all. Rain will fall, to plant the seeds that feed us all. We stand united, behind our leader with all our might. With you we rise, our nation’s pride.”

Thoughts?