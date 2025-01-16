Qatari officials react to Gaza ceasefire agreement

Top-ranking Qatari officials have reacted to the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, calling on parties to work for lasting peace.

As soon as the agreement between Israel and Hamas for the ceasefire and release of captives was announced on Wednesday night in Doha, it quickly became the main talking point globally.

The agreement, a significant breakthrough in potentially ending Israel’s 15-month long genocide in Gaza, was penned after more than a year of stalled negotiations in which Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been active mediators.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, had been especially busy, reportedly holding separate meetings with delegations from both Hamas and Israel in Doha until the last minute.

As soon as Sheikh Mohammed announced the breakthrough at the Diwan Annex, top Qatari officials took to social media, urging the implementation of sustainable measures and underlining the need for careful precautions to ensure the agreement is effectively carried out on the ground.

Here is how officials and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reacted to the announcement:

‘Humanitarian duty ahead of political one’

Qatar’s diplomatic role in the ceasefire agreement is a “humanitarian duty ahead of a political one,” Sheikh Tamim said following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

“We hope that the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza will contribute to ending the aggression, destruction and killing in the Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the Amir posted on X.

He also thanked Egypt and the U.S. for their mediating efforts and hoped serious work would be done following international law to start a new phase for the Palestinian cause.

نأمل أن يُسهم إعلان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة في إنهاء العدوان والتدمير والقتل في القطاع والأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وبدء مرحلة جديدة لا يتم فيها تهميش هذه القضية العادلة، والعمل الجاد على حلها حلاً عادلاً وفق قرارات الشرعية الدولية. الدور الدبلوماسي لدولة قطر في الوصول لهذا… — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) January 15, 2025

‘The work has not ended’

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said work remains to “turn the last page of war”.

“Our work has not ended, this is merely a step forward,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “We will continue to work until all terms of agreement are applied, until we have achieved peace…”

I extend my gratitude to all partners & colleagues who helped reach this agreement. Our work has not ended; this is merely a step forward & we will continue to work until all terms of the agreement are applied, until we have achieved peace & are able to turn the last page of war. — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) January 15, 2025

In a separate tweet, the Qatari Prime Minister thanked Qatar’s Amir for “wiping away the tears” of people in Gaza.

‘Peace be upon Palestinian people’

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam Al-Misnad, also congratulated the Palestinian people late Wednesday via X.

“We congratulate the Palestinian people on this good news; may God perpetuate your joy and peace be upon you for your patience,” Al-Misnad wrote, posting a picture of Qatar’s Prime Minister.

بفضلٍ من الله توصلت جهود الوساطة المشتركة لدولة قطر وجمهورية مصر العربية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى إتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة.

نهنئ الشعب الفلسطيني على هذا الخبر السار؛ أدام الله فرحتكم وسلامٌ عليكم بما صبرتم. pic.twitter.com/t5nLxz2uP0 — مريم بنت علي المسند (@MANAlMisned) January 15, 2025

Similarly, the Minister of State, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, said Qatar’s priority has been preventing civilian casualties, calling for appropriate measures to deliver humanitarian aid once the ceasefire comes into effect.

“We remain committed to continuing our collaborative efforts during the implementation phase of the agreement while urging both parties to fully adhere to the agreed commitments, in pursuit of the desired objectives,” he wrote on X.