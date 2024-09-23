Qatari officials highlight global initiatives and cooperation at the 79th UNGA session

Qatar’s amir is set to speak at the UNGA as he heads his country’s official delegation at the 79th session on September 24.

Several high-level Qatari officials have held meetings with a number of international bodies and political figures on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly 79th session in New York.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani led the Qatari delegation at the “Summit of the Future”, where he talked about the Gulf state’s commitment to international cooperation in his speech.

Sheikh Mohammed outlined several initiatives, including the $500m pledge by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s to support UN agencies, and $100m for small island states and least-developed countries (LDCs) impacted by climate change.

He also mentioned the importance of global efforts to achieve the 2030 agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On a domestic front, the prime minister highlighted Qatar’s 2024 launch of the third phase of its national development strategy under the Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at building a sustainable, diversified economy that is focused on digital technology, innovation, and human development.

Sheikh Mohammed went on to detail Qatar’s ongoing mediations, including efforts to indirectly negotiate between Hamas and Israel, with the support of Egypt and the United States.

The prime minister also co-hosted the 19th edition of the Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East, alongside President of the International Peace Institute, Zeid bin Ra’ad Al Hussein, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

ICRC and UN cooperation

Meanwhile, Lolwah Al Khater, the Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to discuss Qatar’s strategic partnership with the body.

During their meeting, they addressed mutual interests, including the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Occupied Palestine, Sudan, Yemen, and the Rohingya refugees. Egger also commended Qatar for its efforts in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

On Sunday, Al Khater also met with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo, where they discussed concerns over Israel’s attack on Gaza, the rest of Palestine, and Lebanon. They reviewed previous collaborations between Qatar and the UNHCR, particularly in Sudan and Ukraine.

Separately, a Qatari delegation led by Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also participated in a preparatory meeting for the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Developments in Gaza.

Discussions revolved around ongoing preparations for the upcoming ministerial gathering focused on the Gaza Strip as well as the advancement of a two-state solution, which will be hosted in collaboration with the European Union and Norway later this week.