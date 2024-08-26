QatarEnergy, KPC sign 15-year agreement for LNG supply to Kuwait

The Qatari Minister of State of Energy Affairs remarked that the long-term agreement is a “central element” of Qatar supporting Kuwaiti electricity generation sustainability goals.

QatarEnergy has reached a 15-year agreement with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to supply up to 3 MTPA of LNG to Kuwait.

The long-term agreement is set to commence next year with Qatar supplying its Gulf neighbour with up to three million tonnes per annum of liquified natural gas (LNG), QatarEnergy reported on Monday.

The QatarEnergy press release added that as per the terms of the sale and purchase agreement, the LNG will be delivered ex-ship to Kuwait’s Al Zour LNG Terminal onboard QatarEnergy’s conventional, Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG vessels.

The agreement was inked during a signing ceremony in Kuwait City by the Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, and the Deputy Chairman and CEO of KPC, Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al Nasir Al Sabah.

Al Kaabi, who is also the QatarEnergy CEO, remarked that the long-term agreement “constitutes a central element in supporting Kuwait’s sustainability goals particularly in the electricity generation sector”.

The Qatari energy official’s comments follows the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reporting on August 18 that the Gulf country’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) announced that “high-energy consumption areas” would experience electricity cuts to stabilise the Kuwaiti electrical system.

The report added that desalination plants were also affected.

The ministry’s decision was due to fuel supply disruption which resulted in the shutdown of electricity generator units at the Sabiya and Doha West power plants.

KUNA later reported on August 19 that electrical generating units, some power stations and water desalination plants were “gradually [returning] to operating capacities” following the outages which lasted for two-days.

The recent report added that MEW urged Kuwait’s people to conserve electricity usage during peak hours to stabilise the country’s electrical grid.