Qatar wins Asian Men’s Beach Handball title for sixth time

The team’s win at the Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship adds another achievement to their track record.

Qatar has once again asserted its dominance by winning the Asian Men’s Beach Handball title for the sixth time in Bali, Indonesia.

The team defeated Oman 18-14, 16-12 in the final, reclaiming the title they had won five times in a row since 2011, before losing to Iran in last year’s championship.

Oman, on the other hand, had to settle for the runners-up position also for a sixth time.

Iran, who won the previous edition, took home the bronze medal after defeating Vietnam 2-0 (17-9, 17-10).

Qatar’s team qualified for the final after securing a 2-0 win over Vietnam in the semi-finals.

During the group stage, they topped their table with wins over Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and South Korea, showcasing their skills and strength.

The victory not only secured Qatar their sixth title in the tournament, but also sealed their position in the 2024 World Handball Championship.

The Gulf nation has participated in the World Championship six times before, with their best performances in the 2014 and 2016 editions, during which they finished third.

Qatar’s dominance in the sport over the years is one to be reckoned with, and the team’s latest win is a testament to their deserving place as one of the best teams in the world.

In 2015, Doha famously hosted the Men’s Handball World Championship, making history as the first Middle Eastern country to host the event.