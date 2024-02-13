Qatar’s health minister named ‘Best Minister’ at World Governments Summit in Dubai

Qatar’s health care ranked among the top 20 countries in Numbeo’s 2024 indexes for the fourth consecutive year.

Qatar’s Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari received the “Best Minister Award” at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Monday, a win that affirms the country’s “outstanding performance”, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

The First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented Dr. Al Kuwari the prestigious award.

The Best Prime Minister Award 2024 World Government Summit celebrates its winner, H.E. Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health of the State of Qatar, for transformative leadership in public health.#القمة_العالمية_للحكومات#WorldGovSummit#WGS24 pic.twitter.com/FqNGKu35kb — World Governments Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 12, 2024

The ceremony also took place in the presence of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The award recognises the work of ministers’ excellence and effective role within their governments.

“Winning this award affirms the leadership of the State of Qatar and the government’s outstanding performance thanks to the support and directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani,” Dr. Al Kuwari said, as quoted by QNA.

Held under the theme “Foreseeing Future Governments” between February 12-14, the summit’s guests of honour are Qatar, Turkiye and India.

The three countries will be showcasing their government’s experiences throughout the summit to leaders, experts, and representatives of over 85 international and regional organisations.

When receiving her award, Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted Qatar’s government successes that have turned it into “a global beacon of comprehensive and sustainable development” especially in the health sector.

She also honoured Qatar’s health workers and entities for their effort.

“Thanks to their performance and outstanding efforts, the health sector has achieved excellence in providing efficient, sustainable and innovative services to the population,” the Qatari minister said.

Doha’s health sector has witnessed constant development over the decades, with the country’s health care ranked among the top 20 countries in Numbeo’s 2024 indexes for the fourth consecutive year.

Since 2021, Qatar has been ranked among the top 20 countries in the Numbeo Healthcare Index by Country. Qatar was also ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

Last year, five Qatari hospitals were ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres, the highest number of hospitals from the region on the global ranking.

The ranking was part of a new study by leading United Kingdom-based consultancy, Brand Finance, according to QNA.

Four centres under Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) made it onto the list, including Rumailah Hospital, Hamad General Hospital, the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, and the Heart Hospital.

The fifth Doha-based entity that reached the global ranking is Sidra Medicine, which falls under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

Qatar’s health sector has continued to be highlighted on a global scale since the outbreak of Covid-19. In May 2023, Dr. Al Kuwari said Doha has since been recognised “among the leading countries in the world in a number of key Covid-19 indicators.”

“For example, Qatar has one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world thanks to highly effective medical care provided to patients with Covid-19 and to one of the highest vaccination rates in the world,” Dr. Al Kuwari explained to QNA at the time.

Qatar was elected as the president of the WHO Executive Board on May 31, 2023 in recognition of its ongoing support for the global entity’s efforts.

The Gulf state is also seeking to develop its cancer treatment and care facilities, particularly with the launch of the Qatar Cancer Plan 2023-2026 on June 18, 2023. Qatar is already the first in the world to provide cancer-suspected patients with secondary medical care from a specialist within 48 hours.

The cancer plan covers the psychological and social aspects of patient care, both of which are crucial to ensure better outcomes of cancer treatment.