Qatari minister underscores equal healthcare access commitment on World Health Day

Qatar’s health minister advocates for equal healthcare access globally on World Health Day.

Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hanan Al-Kuwari highlighted the country’s efforts in guaranteeing the right to health to citizens and residents alike, the local health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement came as the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) marks World Health Day on Sunday under the theme ‘My Health, My Right.’

Celebrating #WorldHealthDay as Qatar’s ‘Health in all policies’ approach continues to bring forth innovations and milestones in healthcare, underpinned by the country’s national vision for 2030.@MOPHQatar pic.twitter.com/eM8SNOF5dU — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) April 7, 2024

Dr. Al-Kuwari underlined Qatar’s role “as a leader in guaranteeing the right to health” in accordance with the permanent constitution that emphasises the importance of public health.

The provision of comprehensive health care also falls in line with Qatar’s National Vision and health strategies, the MoPH added.

“The healthcare system has undergone significant and important development to meet the population’s health needs, especially in light of high population growth rates. All while adhering to the highest standards of quality in healthcare,” Dr. Al-Kuwari said.

The Qatari health official listed some of Qatar’s health sector achievements, from the expansion of medical facilities to developing services and technologies. She pointed to the effectiveness of the local sector’s development particularly amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Throughout the pandemic that placed the world in crisis mode, Qatar recorded one of the lowest Covid-related mortality rates in the world, according to Dr. Al-Kuwari.

She added that such achievements placed Qatar in a better position to host mega-events, most notably the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

“Both tournaments created a lasting legacy for health and sports,” she said.

In recognition of Qatar’s healthcare approach, Qatar became the first country in the world to have all its municipalities awarded the Healthy City title by the World Health Organization in 2022.

The country’s health care ranked among the top 20 countries in Numbeo’s 2024 indexes for the fourth consecutive year.

Since 2021, Qatar has been ranked among the top 20 countries in the Numbeo Healthcare Index by Country. Qatar was also ranked first in the Arab world and 18th worldwide in the 2022 Health Care Index.

Last year, five Qatari hospitals were ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centres, the highest number of hospitals from the region on the global ranking.

The ranking was part of a new study by a leading United Kingdom-based consultancy, Brand Finance.

Qatar was also elected as the president of the WHO Executive Board on 31 May 2023, in recognition of its ongoing support for the global entity’s efforts.

Beyond domestic health developments, Dr. Al-Kuwari underlined Qatar’s commitment to ensuring equal health care globally, including the initiative to treat wounded Palestinians from Gaza.

“In this regard being the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar to cover the treatment of 1,500 Palestinians from Gaza in selected hospitals, as part of the state’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers amidst the Israeli aggression they are facing,” she said.

On Thursday, Qatar evacuated the 21st batch of wounded Palestinians from Gaza. Qatar has evacuated more than 1,500 people from Gaza.