Qatar Volleyball Team set to open Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship against Chinese Taipei

The Qatar national volleyball team is preparing for the 22nd edition of the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship, in which they are first going to play against Chinese Taipei.

Scheduled from July 23 to July 30, the tournament will be hosted in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Qatar is placed in Group B alongside Iran, China, and Chinese Taipei.

Iran, the defending champion, holds the most titles in the tournament’s history with seven wins.

China has won the tournament four times, while Qatar and Chinese Taipei have yet to secure a title.

Qatar will take on China on the July 24 before facing Iran on July 25.

The tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups.

Group A includes Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Australia, and Hong Kong. Group C includes India, Bangladesh, Japan, and Kuwait, and Group D includes South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan.