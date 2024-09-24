Qatar voices concerns over Syrian human rights violations at a Geneva session

Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability for those responsible for violations against the Syrian people.

Qatar has expressed its support for all measures aimed at ending impunity and ensuring accountability for those responsible for violations against the Syrian people.

During an Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Qatar conveyed its serious concerns regarding the persistent violence, declining humanitarian situation, and extensive human rights abuses in the country.

Speaking at the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Abdulaziz Al Mansoori, Second Secretary of Qatar’s Permanent Mission, reiterated Qatar’s commitment to international efforts aimed at ending impunity.

He condemned the Syrian regime’s ongoing repression and persecution as desperate attempts to cling to power.

Al Mansoori welcomed the establishment of the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria, expressing hope for cooperation from all parties to alleviate the suffering of victims and foster reconciliation, justice, and lasting peace.

He also stressed the importance of supporting the right of families to know the fate of missing persons. More than 157,000 people in Syria remain missing or unjustly detained, the vast majority by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

In his statement, Al Mansoori called on the international community to continue backing the efforts of the UN Special Envoy for Syria.

He urged influential parties to increase pressure on the Syrian regime to re-engage with the Syrian Constitutional Committee in a meaningful way, as outlined in the Geneva Statement and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire and political settlement.

This, he argued, is crucial to achieving a political solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.

The protracted conflict in Syria, which began as peaceful anti-government protests in 2011, has resulted in hundreds of thousands of people killed after civil war broke out later during the same year. Millions of Syrians have been either internally displaced or forced to leave the country as refugees.