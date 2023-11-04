Qatar unveils dynamic line-up of cultural, sporting, and sustainability events for November

Qatar Tourism has released an expansive guide for November, featuring a myriad of art exhibitions, sporting championships, and a focus on sustainability.

After a month brimming with high-profile events, including the inauguration of Expo 2023 Doha and the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, Qatar Tourism launched an extensive calendar for November, promising an assortment of activities across art, sport, and sustainability sectors.

“The month of November will see a vibrant line-up of art exhibitions, the return of Qatar Sustainability Week and the highly anticipated MotoGP, as well as various sporting championships,” Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising section at Qatar Tourism said.

Art & Culture

Art venues such as M7 and Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art have planned several exhibitions and workshops for November. Noteworthy events include Crafting Spaces and Icone: Voices of Design Made in Italy at M7.

Meanwhile, the Fire Station Museum, City Center Doha Mall, and Qatar Expo Bidda Park are also hosting exhibitions ranging from sports cars to the future of mobility.

For those interested in Qatar’s heritage, there are plenty of options.

The Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show, and the Abracadabra Theatre Play are among a range of cultural events taking place this month.

Additionally, programmes exploring the coffee culture in Qatar and Indonesia will be held at the National Museum of Qatar.

Sport

Sports fans can look forward to a month filled with competitions such as the Arab Padel Championship, Gulf Padel Championship, and the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar MotoGP 2023.

The Grand Prix of Qatar is known to be one of the most spectacular races on the MotoGP Calendar, being the only night race of the season. The Lusail International Circuit has held the season-opening race since 2007 and has held a race each season since 2004.

Additionally, Falconry championships honouring Qatar’s national bird are also scheduled, providing a unique spectacle for enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Sustainability

Qatar Sustainability Week 2023, a national campaign orchestrated by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, aims to engage the community in a series of sustainability-focused activities.

Scheduled to take place from November 4-11, the week serves as a robust platform to promote Qatar’s sustainability vision and community engagement.

With a successful history of seven editions that attracted over 500,000 participants, the initiative showcases the strides Qatar has made in sustainability and achievement of sustainable development goals.

Conferences

The Qatar Travel Mart returns for its second edition, aiming to gather the world’s foremost destinations and present the latest trends in travel and tourism.

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) is also on the agenda.

Visitors can also check out the Made in Qatar exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, as well as the 8th Edition of Teeb Alhazm Exhibition at Galleria AlHazm.