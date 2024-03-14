Qatar Tourism enriches Ramadan experience with exciting events and cultural displays

There are various workshops on Qatari arts and crafts, including calligraphy, palm weaving, body oil and kohl making, and Islamic pattern painting.

Qatar Tourism has announced a lineup of events, festivals, and packages tailored to enrich the Ramadan experience in the Gulf country this year, through the ‘Throwback Festival’ at the Old Doha Port and the ‘Souq Al Wakrah Bazaar’ at the Al Wakrah Old Souq.

These events span from culinary delights to educational lectures and film screenings.

“Qatar Tourism is pleased to announce a wide range of opportunities for families to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan,” said Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at Qatar Tourism Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi.

“The collaborations between the government and private sectors in the country depict the diverse and growing touristic sphere of the country, with an emphasis on Qatari culture and heritage through traditional and novel events. We wish everyone a pleasant and blessed month of Ramadan.”

The Throwback Food Festival offers over 15 restaurants across international cuisines, including Middle Eastern and South Asian favourites for visitors to indulge in from Iftar to Suhoor.

It will run from March 10 to April 10, and there will be activities for families to enjoy, such as fabric weaving from Qatar’s heritage and culture.

Some of the restaurants stationed at the festival include Popeye, Sidheeque Juice Stall, Omar Al Khayam, Hargeisa, Palestine Cafeteria, Al Zarka Scene, Orange Kiosk, Baradat Saida, Rex Restaurant, Shujaa Restaurant, Stearling, Pakistan Sweets, among others.

Over at the Souq Al Wakra Hotel, the Ramadan Fair, organised by Qatar Tourism and Heenat Salma Farm offers an array of experiences from craft workshops to engaging lectures and movie screenings.

Visitors can explore over 40 stalls featuring textiles, homeware, and artisanal crafts, while also indulging in delights from waterfront restaurants at Al Wakrah Souq.

There are also various workshops on Qatari arts and crafts, including calligraphy, palm weaving, body oil and kohl making, and Islamic pattern painting.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Al Baraka Association, the fair will host two weekly lectures in English and Arabic covering topics such as the significance and traditions of Ramadan. The lectures are free of charge.