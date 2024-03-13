Culture after sunset: Qatar Museums unveils Ramadan hours and exhibition lineup

There is also the anticipation for future additions to Qatar’s cultural landscape, with forthcoming museums.

Qatar Museums (QM) has announced its galleries will open their doors from Saturday to Thursday, welcoming guests from 9 am to 2 pm and again from 8 pm until midnight.

Fridays will offer extended evening hours from 8 pm to midnight.

“This special schedule includes evening hours that give visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy our museums after sunset, into the late hours of the night,” it said on its website.

However, all QM venues will remain closed on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

QM’s line-up of exhibitions promises a cultural feast, with the prestigious Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) offering the Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran, shedding light on the world of silk during the Safavid era (1501–1736CE).

Accompanying this is the Golden Spider Silk, an exploration into the history of golden spider silk, also housed at MIA.

Over at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, art enthusiasts can indulge in “Distilled Lessons: Abstraction in Arab Modernism,” delving into the unique experimentation with abstraction in Arab modernism.

Another exhibition is the Mehdi Moutashar: Introspection as Resistance, presenting Moutashar’s inaugural solo showcase in Qatar, exhibiting a diverse array of works across various mediums.

Also, Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project at Mathaf offers documentation of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, curated by Abed Al Kadiri.

For football enthusiasts, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum presents Zidane, a 21st Century Portrait, that celebrates the prowess of the legendary French footballer Zinédine Zidane.

Finally, Pipilotti Rist: Electric Idyll at the Fire Station marks Rist’s first comprehensive exhibition in the Middle East.

Under the expansive umbrella of QM are institutions including the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

There is also anticipation for future additions to Qatar’s cultural landscape, with forthcoming museums such as Dadu, the Children’s Museum of Qatar, the Qatar Auto Museum, the Art Mill Museum, and the Lusail Museum poised to enrich the nation’s cultural tapestry.