All about the kicks: 23 goals scored in week 6 of Qatar Stars League

In the highest goal scoring of the season, Al Arabi preserved its invincible lead raising its score to 15 points, while Al Duhail snuck past Al Wakrah to second place.

A total of 26 goals were scored in week six of the 2022-2023 season of the QNB Stars Leagues.

Six of those goals were nailed in the dominating match of Al Arabi, which overwhelmed Al Sailiya’s goalkeeper 5-1.

Bouncing back after a loss to Al Duhail spoiled its clean record, Al Sailiya’s Carlos Strandberg struck his team’s first and only goal in the 8th minute.

Minutes later, Al Arabi’s Abdulaziz Al Ansari set an equaliser by striking a goal in the top left corner.

In the second half, Al Sailiya’s defence completely broke down as Syrian striker Omar Al Somah pierced two goals in the box of Abdul Abdul Aziz.

Former PSG star Rafinha Alcantara debuted in the match as he came on as a substitute in the second half for Al Arabi.

Forward Yousef Msakni thrashed two additional goals in the 51st and 82nd minutes, bringing the Al Arabi fanbase to their feet.

Al Ahli and Al Wakrah drew 2-2 in a contested match between the two fierce teams.

The first half was dominated by Al Ahli’s attackers Yazan Al Naimat and Ali Qaderi, who scored two goals against Al Wakrah’s guard as they failed to respond with a goal of their own.

Tight in the 80th minute, Al Wakrah rose to the challenge and scored two goals.

Forward Mohamed Benyettou nailed a clutch shot while his Iranian teammate Omid Ebrahimi hooked a last-minute goal against the Al Ahli box.

The tied match entitled Al Duhail to 13 points after a win against Qatar SC.

Al Rayyan caught a fifth loss after going down 2-1 to Al Markhiya.

Al Gharafa and Umm Salal tied 2-2, placing Al Gharaffa fourth on the leaderboard.

Al Shamal beat Al Sadd 2-1, pushing the most successful Qatari club to eighth place.