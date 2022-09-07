Qatar’s Al Bidda Park to host FIFA’s first ever ‘reimagined’ fan festival

Fans from around the world are able to watch, experience and interact with content from the FIFA Fan Festival through the FIFA+ digital platform.

FIFA’s first ever reimagined festival is set to take off in Qatar’s Al Bidda Park during the 2022 World Cup later this year.

Over the span of 29 days, the festival will be held from 20 November to 20 December, coinciding with the global event.

Known as the FIFA Fan Festival, the event will infuse music, local culture, food, and games.

The one-stop destination for fans had previously taken place in four previous FIFA World Cup events, starting with 2006 World Cup Germany. However, the Qatar edition promises to be an updated and reimagined version of the festival.

Following its first debut in Qatar, the FIFA Fan Festival will appear at FIFA Women’s World Cup at the tournament in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in 2023.

“To support our mission to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, we are thrilled to introduce a new vision for the entertainment experience surrounding future FIFA World Cup events,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The FIFA Fan Festival provides an “opportunity for fans to come together beyond the stadiums and the on-pitch action and experience football in new and unique ways.

“We are truly excited about the future of the FIFA Fan Festival and the enhanced entertainment offerings that will bring fans and partners alike closer to both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups, as well as global football culture,” he added.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) Secretary General and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC Chairman, promised something for everyone.

“With the stunning West Bay skyline as a backdrop, fans will enjoy live matches, a host of musical and cultural performances, and a vast range of food and beverage options,” Al Thawadi said.

Some of the activities available include giant screens featuring live broadcasts of the FIFA matches as well as concerts by well-renowned artists, both local and international.

A food court will also be present during the FIFA Fan Festival along with an official FIFA Store where licensed World Cup products will be sold.

Unique to the World Cup, the FIFA Fan Festival will also offer football matches with FIFA Legends on top of interactive physical and digital football gaming stations for supporters of all ages.

The World Cup Qatar 2022 is inching in closer with just over 70 days left to kick off. This year will see the tournament come to the Middle East for the first time ever.