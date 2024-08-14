Qatar to face Bahrain in West Asian Youth Volleyball Championship opener

Ten countries will participate in the second edition of the West Asian Youth Volleyball Championship.

Qatar’s youth volleyball team departed for the UAE on Wednesday to compete in the second edition of the West Asian Youth Championship.

The tournament is scheduled from August 14 to August 25 in the garden city of Al Ain.

Qatar will face Bahrain on August 16 in its opening match, under the tutelage of Argentinian coach Santiago Garcia.

The Qataris will then take on Kuwait on August 17, followed by matches against Yemen and Syria on the 19th and 20th.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen and Syria will be joining Qatar in Group A of the 10-team tournament.

Group B, on the other hand, will comprise Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and hosts UAE.

The group stages will be followed by quarter-finals, consisting of the top four sides from each group.

Under a new head coach, Qatar will be aiming to better the last edition’s performance, when it failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, including losses against Palestine and Syria.

Saudi Arabia went all the way to win the tournament on its home turf, defeating Bahrain with straight sets.

Qatar’s youth side recently participated in the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship yet finished bottom of the table after failing to win a single set in three matches.