Qatar ranked 21st in World Volleyball Rankings

Qatar maintained its position in the World Rankings and has already qualified for the 2025 World Championship.

Qatar’s national volleyball team has maintained its 21st position in the latest rankings released by Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) on Monday.

The rankings remained largely unchanged for nations that did not qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, including Qatar.

Al Annabi had already qualified for the World Championship next year, based on the ranking released by volleyball’s governing body in January.

France climbed up three place – the highest by any country – to rank second after successfully defending its Olympic gold at home.

Poland, despite settling for an Olympic silver, still remain at the top of the World Rankings, thanks to a string of resounding performances in the build-up to Paris.

For Qatar, it was the opposite case as they succumbed to the bottom the Intercontinental Olympic qualification group, failing to win all seven matches.

Qatar was placed in a tough group that saw Germany and Brazil qualify directly ahead of Cuba and Italy. Italy eventually made it to the games in Paris and finished fourth.

The Qataris then came back to win the 2024 AVC Men’s Challenge Cup in Bahrain in June, picking up ranking points in wins against Pakistan, Kazakhstan, China, and Indonesia.

Qatar underperformed at the World Championship in 2022, crashing out of the group stages with three consecutive losses.