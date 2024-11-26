Qatar to expand humanitarian role in Ukraine

The meeting in Rome between the two officials marks a step forward in enhancing bilateral ties and reaffirming Qatar’s role as a key global peace mediator.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has thanked Qatar for its humanitarian efforts in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children and highlighted the country’s urgent energy needs.

Andrii Sybiha met with Qatar’s Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, during the ongoing MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome on Monday.

The high-level meeting focused on reinforcing the cooperative ties between the two countries and exploring avenues for further collaboration.

“In Rome, I met with @Dr_Al_Khulaifi and thanked Qatar for its humanitarian leadership in the return of Ukrainian children,” Sybiha said in a post on X. “I informed about the situation and Ukraine’s urgent energy needs. We agreed to advance cooperation in a number of areas and expand Qatar’s humanitarian role.”

For his part, Al Khulaifi reiterated Qatar’s commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He also underlined Qatar’s dedication to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path to peace, emphasising the country’s stance against actions that could escalate tensions further.

This position aligns with Qatar’s broader foreign policy approach, which seeks to mitigate conflicts through mediation and fostering understanding among conflicting parties.