Qatar to construct major new ‘courts complex’

Qatar is set to construct eight new courts, including a Court of Cassation, in the areas of Wadi Al Binat and Wadi Al Sail, an official confirmed, according to local media.

Jarallah Al Marri, Director of the Building Projects Department at Public Works Authority (Ashghal), said the courts complex will span an impressive area of 100,000 square meters, with the Court of Cassation alone occupying 50,000 square meters.

During an interview with Qatar TV, Al Marri emphasised that the primary goal of these projects is to enhance the facilities available for court operations and ensure they are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.

“The purpose of the projects is also to bringing related courts at one place to save the time of visitors and provide easy access to them,” he said

Al Marri further explained that Ashghal collaborated with the Supreme Judicial Council to initiate an architectural design competition, the first of its kind, to gather innovative ideas based on the requirements of all court buildings.

The comprehensive courts complex will encompass criminal, civil, investment, and traffic courts, while a separate Court of Cassation will also be included.

“The projects of courts will comprise seven courts in one location, along with a separate Court of Cassation,” Al Marri specified. Additionally, he revealed that the court complex will be situated in Wadi Al Binat, while the Court of Cassation will be located in Wadi Al Sail.

Highlighting the significance of incorporating digital technology into the new court buildings, Al Marri mentioned that workshops were conducted with relevant authorities from all courts to assess their technological needs.

The aim is to ensure that the new facilities are well-equipped to meet the demands of modern judicial proceedings.