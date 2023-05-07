‘Fully electronic’: Plans underway to digitise Abu Samra crossing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia

The General Authority of Customs has initiated an effort to make the Abu Samra border 100% electronic.

Qatar is set to transform its land border crossing with Saudi Arabia fully electronic, a top official revealed to Qatar Radio.

Abdullah Al Jaber, head of the passenger section and land ports of the General Authority of Customs said the move is part of a project to make the Abu Samra crossing “a small port.”

“We are working on having the entry port become 100% electronic. But we are starting step by step to link with the Saudi side, the electronic aspect, and insurance,” Al Jaber said.

Entering #Qatar via the Abu Samra land port is seamless. Long-distance travellers can now register on Hayya platform and utilise the pre-registration feature to avoid queues. Usual procedures are still available for those who do not wish to pre-register. #VisitQatar @NTC_Qatar pic.twitter.com/uVWBoyVwk6 — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) April 16, 2023

The GAC is in contact with its Saudi counterparts to establish a communication link where vehicle information would be exchanged when GCC visitors enter or exit the border checkpoint.

Al Jaber also mentioned that the GAC would work with insurance and share appropriate systems information.

“When we register the data for a GCC vehicle, it would immediately transfer to the insurance quickly, which would allow for more fluid movement,” he added.

The Abu Samra crossing is a popular entry and exit point for travellers driving across the GCC region.

Last month, authorities in Qatar announced that more than 376,500 passengers crossed the Abu Samra border during Eid.

The interior ministry said more than 107,300 vehicles also used the border in the same period. During the World Cup, Abu Samra received 844,737 passengers entering and exiting the country.

Two weeks back, the Abu Samra border opened a lane for pre-registered vehicles following congestion complaints.