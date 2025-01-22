Qatar suffer another narrow loss at World Handball Championship

A neck-to-neck clash saw the Dutch team salvage a buzzer-beater winner against Al Annabi.

If the two-point loss against Austria hurt, the last-moment heartbreak against the Netherlands will hurt more.

Despite a valiant effort from the Qataris, the Dutch secured a 38-37 win in the main round of the ongoing World Handball Championship on Wednesday.

Niels Versteijnen’s buzzer-beating strike completed Netherlands’s thrilling comeback that saw them overturn Qatar’s lead from the first half.

Courtesy of Frankis Carol Marzo’s scoring spree, which saw the 2021 World Handball Championship top scorer net nine goals ahead of the break, Qatar maintained the lead and forced the opposition to chase the game.

While suspensions marred the closing minutes of the first half for Qatar, their early surge was kept intact by their goalkeeper Anadin Sulijakovic’s two crucial saves. The scoreboard read 19-17 at the halfway mark.

The Netherlands started the second half strongly, causing concerns to Veselin Vujovic’s side with their fast-paced gameplay. That paid off as the Dutch drew level 13 minutes into the second half, the score now at 26 all.

Qatar had done well to overturn a brief deficit in the first half. Three back-to-back goals against them in two minutes saw the scoreboard tick at 5-7 in the 10th minute. Yet by the 22nd minute, Vujovic’s side had not only drawn level but had restored the lead to three points.

There were signs of a comeback in the second half too. The charge was led by Zarko Markovic this time around and Al Annabi — now chasing the game — drew level at 35-35.

The Dutch quickly responded, scoring two in two minutes, with Bart Ravensbergen’s steady hand in front of their goal.

Tired by now and trailing 35-37 with less than two minutes to play, Qatar displayed incredible spirit to fight back. Markovic netter a penalty — his eighth goal of the game in the 59th minute.

With less than 19 minutes to play, Moustafa Heiba equalled the score, resulting in the Qatari bench erupting with jubilation.

Qatar’s hopes of securing a draw were dashed when Versteijnen converted a half-chance at the buzzer, sealing an emphatic win for his team. Despite a strong start, Qatar’s bid for their first win against a European side in the tournament faltered.

Qatar had previously suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of France in the opener, followed by a close encounter against Austria. Their next opponents, North Macedonia, await with a tricky challenge too.