QEF 2024: ‘Drone tech will create more than it takes away,’ says American entrepreneur

Are we that much closer to widespread drone use within the delivery and logistic sectors? Beth Flippo argued at the Qatar Economic Forum that this technology will not only grant convenience but also complement the international marketplace.

At the fourth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, Beth Flippo, the CEO of Drone Express, outlined the benefits of wider use of drone technology during the Drone Society: The Robots at Your Door one-on-one discussion.

“Drones are safer, they are faster and they provide an eco-friendly delivery solution. What that means is it’s going to give local commerce a real opportunity to fight back against online shopping,” she said, adding that a localised delivery system will be cost-effective for consumers.

Beyond the retail space, she also said that drone technology can take flight within the construction and medical sectors, in addition to “every aspect of our lives in a way that takes the strain off our environment… [This] will really be an improvement across the board,” she said.

Flippo referred to this as the “autonomy economy” where consumers receive unlimited delivery, where delivery costs are fixed and goods can be accessed at any time of day at the same delivery time rate as seen with conventional methods.

Doha News caught up with the American innovator to find out if the introduction of drone technology will spell an end to employment within the delivery and logistics sectors.



“The way we see it, is that it’s going to create a lot of jobs… that don’t require a [university] education, ” she said. She added that this will usher in a new world where there will be greater opportunities for people to work remotely.



“[This] will create a lot more than it will take away,” she added.



While in the education field, Flippo said that the wider introduction of drone technology is an opportunity to teach secondary school students about this technology, which could then lay the foundation for future studies in the higher educational setting.



She also discussed with Doha News about breaking into the Gulf marketplace.

The American entrepreneur said that beyond America, drone technology will be a service that many will want.

“It’s eco-friendly, so it’s better for the environment everywhere in the world – so, we don’t really see a lot that’s going to detract from its popularity [abroad],” she added.