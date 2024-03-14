Metaverse ‘Qatar Adventure’ in Roblox attracts 7.1 million visitors

In a survey, 78.5% reported acquiring new insights into Qatar, while 86.8% expressed a desire to translate their virtual exploration into a tangible visit to Qatar.

Virtual haven immersed in Qatari culture and landmarks on the Roblox platform, Qatar Adventure, has garnered over seven million players during its seven-week run.

This venture brought audiences from across 32 countries spanning four continents from December 15, 2023, to February 8.

This was part of a collaborative effort between Qatar’s International Media Office’s Q Life and developer Century Games following the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The venture served as an extension of Q Life’s objective to present Qatar to international audiences and spotlight the nation’s achievements in sports, arts, and cultural sectors.

Qatar Adventure became iconic for its recreation of popular Qatari landmarks.

The golden Lusail Stadium, host to countless footballing triumphs, welcomed a whopping 3.7 million visits online.

Users were able to explore the iconic stadium while wearing the ‘Bisht’, the traditional cloak famously donned on Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Meanwhile, pearl diving and swimming with whale sharks enticed 5.6 million participants. These gentle giants annually gather in Qatar, in some of the largest numbers compared to anywhere else in the world.

The Katara Towers hotels emerged as a hotspot within the virtual realm, attracting over 10 million visits.

Qatar Adventure also offered a virtual clothing store, where players can don traditional Qatari attire. This feature saw a staggering 720,000 visits, with 1.29 million immersing in the traditional clothing experience.

The virtual museum experienced over 441,000 clicks as players delved into the rich Qatari history and traditions.

A survey conducted among players revealed that 82.5% expressed enjoyment of the Qatar Adventure experience, while 78.5% reported acquiring new insights into Qatar, and 86.8% expressed a desire to translate their virtual exploration into a tangible visit to Qatar to witness the tourist attractions firsthand.

Qatar Adventure was accessible to all free of charge through Livetopia, a popular metaverse world on Roblox, until February 8.