Qatar sets health insurance fee for incoming visitors

Visitors to Qatar can now obtain a QAR50 riyal per month entry visa health insurance.

Authorities in Qatar have set a health insurance fee for tourists entering Qatar by visa, according to the 10th issue of the Official Gazette published on Sunday.

As of 2 October, visitors must pay QAR 50 per month for the health insurance, which follows an earlier directive by the minister of health which sets health insurance premiums for visitors.

This enables all fans to receive medical health if necessary in the country during their stay for the much-awaited FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is expected to bring over 1 million visitors to the Gulf state.

Previously, travellers could visit the Gulf nation without the need for any medical insurance. However, if any emergency occurred, the person would have had to pay the cost out of their own pocket.

Now, with the mandatory insurance, those entering the country will be able to receive any healthcare services (if needed) at a total cost of only QAR50. While this will ensure the safety of all in the country, it will also allow the healthcare system to perform its services without facing extra any financial burdens.

If the visa is extended for any reason, the insurance fee will remain the same, meaning the visitor will not be required to pay extra fees during their stay in the country.

“All the competent authorities, each within its jurisdiction, shall implement this decision, and it shall come into force from the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” Article (2) stated.