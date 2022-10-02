Qatar to host Glastonbury Festival’s fire-breathing spider during World Cup: reports

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will accommodate an anticipated 1.5 million visitors at the region’s first-ever World Cup.

World Cup organisers have reportedly hired Arcadia, the owners of the spectacular Glastonbury Festival arena, to run a Qatar 2022 version during the World Cup.

The music festival will include the “most immersive shows on Earth” featuring the enormous 50-tonne fire-breathing spider and performances by well-known DJs, The Sun reported.

The Arcadia spider-style festival stage has been a mainstay for Glastonbury festival performers for over a decade.

The festival in Qatar will be a completely unique layout, which is part of other World Cup entertainment events sponsored by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

The event will reportedly be held near Ras Bu Fontas metro station and host up to 25,000 fans during November and December 2022.

Qatari organisers have yet to confirm the pricing policy but British media reported that the event tickets are likely to cost £50( QR185) per day.

Fans will be able to watch all four daily games in the group stage of the tournament, which begins on November 20, in addition to performances from the global stage of techno and house music that are yet to be confirmed.

The festival will also have food options and bars selling alcohol from 10 a.m. until 5 a.m. throughout the day, but this yet to be confirmed.

Arcadia spider was founded in 2007 and developed at the Glastonbury Festival. Since then, it has toured on four continents and drawn over two million spectators worldwide.

The biggest names in dance music have performed on this sculpted stage spider, and it has appeared at renowned events and festivals from America to Australia.

The Arcadia spider will arrive in Doha in November to perform at the first-ever Middle Eastern concert.

Qatar’s first-ever fan festival

The festival joins a long list of events scheduled to keep fans entertained during the World Cup later this year.

Qatar’s Al Bidda Park will operate during the tournament to host thousands of fans attending the global sporting event.

Debuting as a ‘reimagined’ FIFA Fan Festival, the event will be a collection of local cultures and music.

Distinctive from the World Cup, the FIFA Fan Festival will include the digitalisation of football games and will also have the company of FIFA Legends.

“To support our mission to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, we are thrilled to introduce a new vision for the entertainment experience surrounding future FIFA World Cup events,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Some of the activities available include giant screens featuring live broadcasts of the FIFA matches as well as concerts by well-renowned artists, both local and international.

A food court will also be present during the FIFA Fan Festival along with an official FIFA Store where licensed World Cup products will be sold.

In less than 50 days, the first Middle East World Cup will kick off, hosting millions of fans from around the world.