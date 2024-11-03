Qatar participates in UNESCO’s 2024 Global Education Meeting in Brazil

The event addressed progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), which is focused on providing inclusive and fair access to quality education.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has participated in the 2024 Global Education Meeting (GEM), which evaluated progress on Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), focusing on inclusive and equitable quality education.

The event, which took place from October 31 to November 1, was organised by UNESCO in Fortaleza, Brazil, and gathered education ministers from member states.

Representatives from international organisations and civil society were also present.

Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr A- Nuaimi, Qatar’s Minister of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, led her country’s delegation.

The gathering also explored strategies to increase educational investment, improve financing tools, and foster ongoing progress in education globally.

In a session on early childhood and foundational education, Al-Nuaimi highlighted Qatar’s efforts in providing high-quality education across all levels, particularly in early childhood.

She underscored the ministry’s ongoing work to improve primary education outcomes through curriculum development and effective resource allocation.

Additionally, Al-Nuaimi visited an exhibition by Qatar’s National Cybersecurity Agency (NCA), showcasing Qatar’s initiatives in cybersecurity and digital safety education. Notable projects included the “Eco-Cyber” initiative, aimed at creating safe learning environments and training teachers in cybersecurity.

The launch of the 2024-2025 Global Education Monitoring Report also highlighted progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) and the importance of leadership in education.

Key discussions addressed gender equality, climate issues, human rights, safe schooling, digital access, and education for sustainable development.

The meeting concluded with the release of the “Fortaleza Declaration” under the theme of unlocking the power of education for peaceful, fair, and sustainable futures.