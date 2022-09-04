Qatar records dip in traffic accidents

Drivers seem to be more careful while cruising on Doha roads, new numbers reveal.

Traffic accidents have witnessed a 15.7% decline in the month of July compared to the previous month, according to a recent report by The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The newly released bulletin, which is part of statistical newsletters released on a monthly basis, revealed that a total of 629 traffic cases were recorded during July.

In the same month, minor injuries made up 92.4% of all traffic accident cases, with severe injuries making up 4.5%. Meanwhile, 20 fatalities were reported, which represents 3.2% of all traffic accident cases.

However, despite the dip in monthly numbers, the overall record marked an annual rise of 24.3% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, while traffic offences increased by 15.8% over the same month last year, they decreased by 1.6% during July 2022 compared to June 2022.

Numbers in August also marked another dip, with authorities pointing towards efforts and technology to ensure road safety.

Last week, the Director of the Traffic Awareness Department of the General Directorate of Traffic, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Radi Al Hajri, stated that his department has prepared a comprehensive action plan with the use of CCTV cameras to ensure smooth traffic flow, particularly after schools restart following the summer break.

“The Traffic Department has implemented an action plan focused on intensifying the deployment of traffic police and patrols at all major roads, intersections and in surroundings of the schools to ease the traffic flow,” he said on Qatar Radio.

Population numbers

According to demographic data, Qatar’s population climbed from 2.38 million in July 2021 to 2.66 million in July of this year.

In total, July saw 2,222 live births, marking an increase of 10.2% in the overall number of live births in the Gulf nation.

On the other hand, reported deaths also witnessed a spike. According to the report, a total of 213 fatalities were reported over the same time period, marking a 19.7% rise from June 2022.

Meanwhile, July saw a monthly decline of 24.9% in the total number of marriage contracts. Likewise, diverse certificates also witnessed a 31.1% decline compared to the previous month.

In total, 184 divorce certificates were issued, while 280 marriage contracts were signed, according to the bulletin.