Qatar recognised in ‘facilitating global dialogue and promoting peace’: diplomat

Doha supports the UN’s programmes, most crucially in initiatives of international mediation, the diplomat said.

Qatar has made a name for itself in the field of diplomacy and is recognised for “facilitating global dialogue and promoting peace in international relations,” former permanent representative to Qatar at the United Nations Nasser Abdulaziz Al Nasser said at the Ramadan Book Fair, on Sunday.



The Qatari diplomat also called Qatar ‘one of the United Nations largest supporters’, and discussed the significant role the Gulf state has and continues to play on an international level.

According to Al Nasser, Qatar supports UN programmes, the most crucial of which is the role of international mediation and has built up its reputation in the eyes of the international community, which has allowed it to use its soft power to resolve various issues.

In addition to promoting Qatari diplomats on numerous international sites, chairing international meetings and hosting international conferences in Doha, Qatar has made significant contributions to UN programmes supporting refugees, reducing the effects of natural disasters, combating corruption and fighting organised crime, the official further highlighted.

Al Nasser noted that Qatar’s ‘successful’ hosting of the World Cup ‘astounded’ the world and as a result, the country has gained recognition on a global scale and earned the respect of other nations.

This precedent has further prompted calls for the investment of all soft power instruments, including culture, sports and dialogue, in order to help achieve more balance and peace in the world.

Qatar recognised globally as mediator

The Qatari diplomats’ statements have been echoed by various officials in recent months.

In March, Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed Al Khulaifi stated that “Qatar has been recognised globally as an international litigator in a variety of states and has high cooperation with regional and international expectancies.”

Speaking at the Global Security Forum, the official added that Qatar itself has benefited from the mediation it participates in, noting that “Qatar’s foreign policy relies on strong bilateral and multilateral alliances and finding solutions through complex dialogue and mediation with respecting the sovereign rights of all countries.”

Since 2000, the Gulf nation has been involved in several mediation efforts, both regionally and internationally, that have had a significant impact on ‘world peace’.