Qatar Rail recognised at 2024 Global Light Rail Awards

Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has been awarded the ‘Highly Commended Award’ in the ‘Worldwide Operator of the Year’ category at the 2024 Global Light Rail Awards.

Senior representatives from Qatar Rail accepted the accolade during a ceremony in London, attended by around 500 delegates from over 110 companies in light rail operations, maintenance, and management.

The Global Light Rail Awards, hosted annually by the publishers of Tramways and Urban Transit, recognise excellence and innovation in light rail systems worldwide. Among its 16 categories, the Worldwide Operator of the Year is one of the most prestigious, with Qatar Rail being named a top three finalist before ultimately receiving the award.

The recognition underscores Qatar Rail’s commitment to providing world-class, sustainable transportation solutions through its advanced rail systems, including the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

These networks are integral to Qatar’s public transport infrastructure, supporting the ambitious urban development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The award particularly reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and promote sustainability in Doha, Lusail, and surrounding areas.

In recent years, Qatar Rail has been instrumental in supporting high-profile international events hosted in the country, such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, ensuring efficient transport for millions of visitors.

This achievement demonstrates the company’s capacity to meet the demands of large-scale events while maintaining its commitment to sustainable urban mobility and cutting-edge transport infrastructure.

It also highlights the company’s commitment to developing world-class transport infrastructure, relying on the latest technologies to deliver a seamless and reliable travel experience for both residents and visitors.