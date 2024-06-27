Qatar provides life-saving treatment for Lebanese child with rare disease

Lebanese authorities confirmed in a statement that four-year-old Chris El Kik finally received the treatment in Doha at Sidra Medicine on June 25.

Following close coordination between the Qatari and Lebanese governments, a child from Lebanon suffering from a rare muscular dystrophy disease has received treatment in Doha.

Four-year-old Chris El Kik suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is regarded as one of the most severe forms of inherited muscular dystrophy. The disease causes the muscles to weaken and affects mobility in the long run, with the life-saving treatment costing a hefty $3m.

In April, Lebanon’s Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, initially confirmed reports regarding joint Qatari and Lebanese efforts to secure the child’s treatment, but said it was unavailable in the Gulf state at the time.

A joint statement from Hajjar and the Qatari and Lebanese ambassadors confirmed that the child, who was flown to Doha from Lebanon with his family, finally received the treatment at Sidra Medicine on June 25.

Hajjar said the process took five months of joint efforts between the Qatari and Lebanese authorities to secure the costly treatment.

He also thanked Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, for the “humanitarian gesture” that gave Chris “a new opportunity to have a bright future”.

Chris’s story first went viral in January after his family started an online campaign seeking financial donations to secure their child’s treatment. Globally, there are less than 10 cases of the disease reported among every 100,000 people.

The symptoms can first occur around the age of two or three, hindering the child’s ability to jump, run and walk. Patients usually die in their twenties as the disease gradually weakens their respiratory muscles.

The El Kik family had described securing the treatment as “a race against time” as its effectiveness would cease past the age of five.

In a heartwarming video on Instagram, the family documented their child’s recovery journey with the presence of a large number of medical staff at Sidra Medicine.

“Thank you Qatar and everyone who sought our presence in Qatar,” the El Kik family said in the video’s caption. “Thank you to everyone who supported us during this period.”