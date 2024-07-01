Qatar Press Center joins Union of Arab Journalists

The QPC aims to prioritise the welfare of media professionals in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Qatar Press Center (QPC) has become an official member of the Union of Arab Journalists, following a recommendation received by its permanent office.

The decision was announced on Sunday during a session chaired by Muayyad Al-Lami, President of the union and head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate.

Saad bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, the chairman of the board of directors of the QPC, highlighted the centre’s status as a private institution for public benefit dedicated to advancing media and journalistic work.

The centre also aims to prioritise the welfare of media professionals in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Lami extended an invitation to Al Rumaihi to visit Baghdad to engage with union members and explore its initiatives further.

The Union of Arab Journalists was founded in Cairo, Egypt on February 21, 1964.

Its purpose is to promote Arab unity, advocate for Arab journalists’ causes, enhance their skills and abilities, and defend the rights and freedoms of both Arab journalists.

According to the Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) 2023 World Press Freedom Index, Qatar ranks as the third top Arab country for press freedom, jumping by 14 points in global rankings.

RSF’s report ranked the Gulf state as number 105 out of a total 180 countries worldwide and noted it is one of the few in the region to rise in the index.