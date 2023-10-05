Qatar PM inaugurates Doha’s first Geneva International Motor Show

While the event’s inaugural ceremony took place on Thursday, it is officially opening its doors to the general public starting from Saturday, 7 October.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani inaugurated Qatar’s first Geneva International Motor Show at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on Thursday.

Running between 5-to-14 October, the automotive extravaganza is set to spotlight 31 iconic automotive brands—from Toyota, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz among others.

The Gulf state will serve as the venue for a massive display of cutting-edge industry innovations, over 10 world premieres, and more than 20 regional debuts.

Held outside of Geneva for the very first time, the mega 10-day event is providing a unique experience to discover the world’s biggest car manufacturers, dozens of which have been lined up to flaunt their latest pieces.

While the inaugural ceremony took place on Thursday, the main exhibition is officially opening its doors to the general public starting from Saturday, 7 October at the DECC.

The major automobile event in Qatar comes after the signing of a decade-long agreement between the Gulf sate and GIMS organisers in 2021 to host the illustrious 118-year-old event biennially from 2023.

The Swiss spring exhibition is set to recommence in the European country in 2024.

This year’s edition of the event at DECC highlights the surge in electric vehicles (EV’s) in Doha and the rest of the region, with at least three brands on display for visitors, with Lucid Group Inc. set to showcase new editions of its Air EV.

The luxurious Mercedes-Benz AG is also driving forward the EV trend with the company’s Qatar distributor unveiling its all-electric range, hailed as a landmark in the Gulf state’s move towards sustainable mobility.

Car enthusiasts are also in for a treat, with GIMS holding a wide range of exhilarating activities and events even beyond the main DECC hall, from luxury car parades at the vibrant Lusail Boulevard to off-road adventures at Sealine and many more.

Notably, the inauguration of GIMS coincides with the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix in Lusail.

GIMS Qatar is open from 14:00 – 22:00 on weekdays and on Saturdays from 10:00 – 22:00. Tickets can be booked online via the Virgin Megastore website.