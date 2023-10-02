Tour d’Excellence: Electric vans make 34-day journey to Doha ahead of GIMS Qatar

Bridging Geneva and Doha, the Tour d’Excellence ignites anticipation for GIMS Qatar 2023.

Embarking from Geneva and concluding in Doha after an electrifying 34-day expedition, the Tour d’Excellence has carved out an unforgettable trail after arriving in Qatar’s capital.

The monumental journey not only showcased the prowess of electric vehicles but also set the grand stage for the much-anticipated Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar. As the automotive world watches in anticipation, GIMS Qatar 2023 is poised to be the motor event of the year as it gears up to open its doors to the public on October 7.

Defining the essence of the remarkable venture, two electric Volkswagen ID Buzz cars traversed a staggering distance of almost 8,000 km from Geneva to Doha, charting their course through 12 nations and across two vast seas.

Behind the wheels were none other than Frank M Rinderknecht, the driving force behind Rinspeed AG for the past forty-seven years, and Rainer Zietlow, the face of Challenge 4 and the proud holder of six Guinness World Records in the realm of long-distance travel.

Their trip not only showcased the capabilities of electric vehicles but also echoed the innovative spirit underpinning the forthcoming motor show.

“We are delighted to mark the successful completion of the Tour d’Excellence expedition from Geneva to Doha, which rightly sets the stage for the extraordinary showcase that GIMS Qatar 2023 promises to be,” said Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism.

“This incredible journey not only underscores the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines GIMS Qatar but also mirrors Qatar’s own ambitious vision for sustainability and excellence.”

Meanwhile, Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, said that the cornerstones of GIMS are undeniably excellence, innovation, and a trailblazing spirit.

“The idea of the Tour d’Excellence was to manifest this spirit, all while highlighting the industry’s recent progress in electromobility.”

Spanning a massive area exceeding 10,000 m^2 at DECC, GIMS Qatar 2023 is gearing up to redefine automotive showcases in the region.

With 30 iconic automotive brands, over 10 world debuts, and more than 20 regional unveilings, it is an event that is not to be missed.

Orchestrating such grand, global spectacles like GIMS Qatar underpins Qatar Tourism’s vision to emerge as the most rapidly expanding destination in the Middle East by the dawn of 2030.