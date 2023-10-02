From Amiri cars to Popemobile: Classics gallery to draw crowds at GIMS Qatar

First held in 1905, the Geneva International Motor Show has continuously hosted mobility’s past, present, and future.

In only a matter of days, Qatar is set to host the first-ever special edition of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) that will highlight a curated exhibition of historically significant heritage cars.

Taking place outside Switzerland for the first time, the upcoming GIMS will pay tribute to the spirit of the past.

Headlined as the Classics gallery, the exclusive line-up of the world’s most superb motorcars will be hosted at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 7-14 October.

“On display at the Classics Gallery will be automotive jewels from world-renowned car collections. There will be an eclectic mix of extraordinary prewar and postwar vehicles, including Best of Show award winners, fabled Maharaja cars, official state motorcars, iconic roadsters, a Grand Prix winner, and also a Popemobile,” said Mohammed Luqman Ali Khan, Curatorial Director and Author of the official event.

The Classics Gallery’s most prominent attraction will be the Rolls-Royce Phantom V, supplied to Qatar’s fifth ruler, Amir Sheikh Ahmad Bin Ali Al Thani.

“The ‘star car of the show’ is Qatar’s very own, the Rolls-Royce Phantom V delivered new to the then Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Ahmad Bin Ali Al Thani after it was showcased at the 1962 Geneva International Motor Show,” Khan added.

“Phantom Chassis 5LCG25 truly represents the connoisseurship of Qataris, it is an automotive monument to the long-standing relations between Qatar and Geneva Motor Show,” the Curatorial Director said.

GIMS Qatar will be open to the public from 14:00 –22:00 Sunday to Friday and 10:00 – 22:00 on Saturdays. The event offers free entrance during weekdays, though tickets for weekend entrance stands at QAR 50.