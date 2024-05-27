Qatar participates in the World Heart Summit in Geneva

The Minister of Public Health highlighted that Qatar has increased its life expectancy to 80.4 years.

Qatar has attended the World Heart Summit in recognition of the urgent need to address cardiovascular health.

The two-day summit was held in Geneva, and ended on Sunday.

Dr Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, the Minister of Public Health (MoPH), led the Gulf state’s delegation to the summit, and highlighted the country’s advancements in Qatar’s healthcare services and infrastructure.

“In Qatar, a prominent initiative that contributes to addressing the risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is the introduction of indirect taxes on tobacco and unhealthy beverage products,” she said. “The tax aims to reduce consumption and promote healthy lifestyle choices.”

“These financial measures are complemented by targeted public health campaigns and community interventions. This includes the successful launch of the Healthy City programme to all our municipalities, in collaboration with the World Health Organization,” she added.

During her panel discussion titled ‘Closing the gap in Universal Health Coverage and Health Financing for CVD’, Al Kuwari also pointed out that Qatar has increased its life expectancy to 80.4 years.

She credited initiatives like the annual National Sports Day, along with the country’s bicycle lanes and air-conditioned parks, for promoting physical activity even during the hot summer months.

According to Al Kuwari, Qatar’s investment in modern healthcare infrastructure is reflected in its 31 primary healthcare centres managed by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), as well as four additional centres run by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

Qatar continues to grapple with cardiovascular disease, which accounts for approximately 35 percent of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Earlier this month, the Qatar Fund for Development and WHO signed a $4m Core Contribution Agreement to support the extended 13th WHO Programme of Work, which aims to enhance global health and build resilient health systems.