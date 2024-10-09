Qatar participates in Global Rail 2024 in Abu Dhabi

The Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC) 2024 features over 100 exhibitors highlighting advancements in rail transport, legislation, and sustainability.

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport has participated in the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC) 2024, which focused on vital issues like transportation legislation, and the enhancement of infrastructure through advanced technologies and AI.

The event, hosted by Etihad Rail – the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network – took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on October 8.

Several Arab and foreign ministers, officials, and CEOs from global railroad companies were in attendance.

During the event, Qatar’s Minister of Transport (MOT), Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, showcased Qatar’s innovative public bus infrastructure and railroad projects at the ministry’s pavilion.

Source: MOT

Accompanied by Sheikh Theyab and other dignitaries, Al-Sulaiti toured the exhibition, highlighting the nation’s strategic plans for land transportation.

Minister Al-Sulaiti stated that the country aims for the gradual and all-out electrification of public buses by 100 percent by 2030.

The MOT pavilion also featured interactive experiences, including the opportunity to drive the Lusail Tram and explore Doha Metro trains and stations using virtual reality technology.

The event has attracted more than 100 exhibitors from around the globe, providing a comprehensive platform for engagement among key players in the transportation and infrastructure sectors.