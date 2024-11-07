Qatar partakes in first international Andalusian heritage conference

The international conference, which was cochaired by a Qatar University chair, will take place in Granada starting Thursday.

A first-of-its-kind international conference on Andalusian cultural heritage kicked off on Thursday in Granada and will see the contributions of experts, historians and academics discussing the historical impact and legacy of Al Andalus.

The conference was organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) Chair for Alliance of Civilisations at Qatar University’s College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

The two-day event is also a collaborative effort with several other regional and international academic institutes, including the Quality and Sustainable Development Foundation, the Arab-European Graduate Studies Foundation, the Qatar Committee for Alliance of Civilizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Sharia and Islamic Studies Journal at Kuwait University, the International Institute of Islamic Thought and the Institute of Philosophical Studies in Europe, Brussels.

The cultural heritage conference will also witness sessions with speakers from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Spain, the United States, Canada, India, Kenya, Jordan, Morocco, Algeria, Iraq and Turkiye.

Secretary-General of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilisations at MoFA Ambassador Abdullah Al Sada emphasised that the conference was taking place during a time of rapid global political, economic, environmental and scientific change.

Al Sada highlighted the importance of reviving Andalusian cultural heritage, noting its contribution to human history with values of cooperation among nations, religions and peoples, as well as advancements in knowledge and technology.

The ambassador also shared his hopes for the conference will lead to practical recommendations that showcase Andalusian achievements in knowledge, arts, and sciences, describing the event as an opportunity to strengthen Arab-Spanish relations in political, economic, commercial, cultural, and scientific sectors.