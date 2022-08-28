Qatar opens first ever ‘ladies only’ cafe

Want a fun girls-only night? Well, say no more!

The Gulf nation’s first ever “ladies only” cafe has just opened its doors to the public, the Pearl Island announced on its social media platforms.

Special Ladies Cafe in Qanat Quartier has an all-women staff to allow only women and children to dine indoors. It has a variety of refreshing beverages, tasty and freshly brewed coffee, and quick bites to enjoy with your girlfriends for a fun night out.

Though this is the first of its kind cafe in the country, the idea of women’s only dining areas and restaurants has gained popularity across the region over the years, mostly among more conservative social circles.

Neighbouring country, the United Arab Emirates, has at least four female-only cafes in different areas— all of which have attracted significant number of visitors since opening.

Other ladies-only spaces, like gyms, salons, and beaches, are already prominent attractions in Qatar thanks to the privacy and cultural convenience it provides women.

Several hotels in the country also provide women only days to enjoy their facilities, including Wyndham Doha WestBay, Golden Tulip, and Intercontinental Doha Spa.

Simaisma beach has a section dedicated solely to women throughout the week, while the all new Al Mamlaha women’s beach has also recently proven to be popular in the north of the country.

As for those who enjoy exercising outdoors but prefer a bit of privacy, Education City’s Oxygen Park has a ladies-only night every Monday from 6pm to 10pm.

Whether you want a relaxing walk or a quick run, the park provides the perfect amenities for any preference.