Qatar, Oman sign MoUs and executive programmes during Sheikh Tamim’s visit

Qatar and Oman have signed two memoranda of understanding and three executive programmes on the sidelines of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to Muscat.

Oman’s state news agency (ONA) reported on Wednesday that the memoranda of understanding pertained to cooperation in diplomatic training and social development.

#سلطنةُ_عُمان ودولةُ #قطر توقّعان بـ #مسقط على مذكرتي تفاهم للتعاون في مجالات التدريب الدبلوماسي والتنمية الاجتماعية، و3 برامج تنفيذيّة في مجالات التّعاون الثّقافي والتّربوي، والرّياضي، والشّبابي، في إطار زيارة "دولةٍ" يقوم بها سُموّ الشيخ أميرُ دولة قطر لسلطنة عُمان.#العُمانية pic.twitter.com/B4m1ugZPuR — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) January 29, 2025

The executive programmes also covered cooperation in culture, education, as well as sports and youth.

The signings took place after Sheikh Tamim and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq held official talks on Tuesday at Al Alam Palace over bilateral relations, especially in the fields of investment and education.

The Amir’s visit also saw a meeting between the Omani-Qatari Economic forum, which reviewed joint investment opportunities between the two countries in infrastructure, logistics, energy and manufacturing industries, according to ONA.

Sheikh Tamim on Wednesday, the second day of the visit, toured the Royal Opera House Muscat, where he was briefed on the building’s departments, architecture and equipment.

‘An important step’

In a statement to Doha News on Wednesday, Oman’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ammar Al-Busaidi, described the Amir’s visit as “an important step” in strengthening the Gulf countries’ relations.

“The visit is considered an important step to strengthen the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. It can contribute to consolidating cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, culture, and education,” Al-Busaidi said.

“This visit also reflects the two countries’ desire to enhance mutual cooperation and expand the horizons of joint work in various areas,” he added.

The Omani ambassador noted that Doha and Muscat’s ties are “characterised by strength and understanding on the diplomatic level”.

He explained that the people of Qatar and Oman “enjoy intertwined and distinctive social and cultural relations, which enhance continuous communication and cooperation”.

“The two countries share common views on many regional and international issues. The bond between the Omani and Qatari peoples is based on brotherhood and a shared history, serving as a model to be followed,” he explained.

The bilateral trade exchange rate between both countries reached $1.2bn (about QAR 4.4bn) in the first seven months of 2024. The value of Qatar investments in Oman is also estimated at around $548m (about QAR 2bn).