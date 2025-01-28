Sheikh Tamim lands in Oman for official state visit

Bilateral relations between Qatar and Oman have continued to grow over the past years in the diplomatic, economic and cultural fields.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has landed in Oman’s capital Muscat for an official two-day state visit aimed at further boosting ties between the two Gulf countries.

Oman’s state news agency (ONA) reported on Tuesday that Sheikh Tamim arrived at the Royal Airport, where he was welcomed by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is also accompanying the Amir.



Sheikh Tamim and Sultan Haitham then proceeded to the Al Alam Palace, where they were welcomed with a traditional Omani performance, where a folk arts group chanted welcoming phrases.

According to the Amiri Diwan, discussions between both leaders are set to focus on bilateral relations and the enhancement of their cooperation as well as “issues of common concern”.

Earlier, in a statement to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) on Monday, Doha’s Ambassador to Muscat, Sheikh Mubarak Al Thani, said that the Amir’s visit reflected the “historical and exceptional ties” between the two countries.

He noted that the Amir’s visit is set to establish a “prosperous chapter” in Qatar and Oman’s ties, noting that they are “one of the strongest strategic relations in the region”.

The Qatari ambassador added that signings “of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding” are expected to take place during Sheikh Tamim’s visit.

Qatar-Oman relations

The two Gulf countries’ relations have continued to grow over the past years in the diplomatic, economic and cultural fields.

The two countries had established the Omani-Qatari Joint Committee in 1995, which paved the way for the enhancement of their cooperation. The Committee held its 23rd session in Doha last December, according to QNA.

The strength of both countries’ bilateral ties was seen in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar while imposing an air, land and sea blockade on the country.

The quartet had accused Qatar of supporting terrorism at the time, which Doha had vehemently rejected. Oman and Kuwait maintained their relations with Qatar at the time of the region’s worst diplomatic crisis, which effectively came to an end in 2021.

Qatar also supported Oman in 2021 in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Shaheen. At the time, the Oman Qatar Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Group, donated more than $270,000 (QAR 1m) to thousands of people affected.

Trade has also remained a key pillar of Qatar and Oman’s relations, with the bilateral trade exchange rate reaching $1.2bn (about QAR 4.4bn) in the first seven months of 2024.

The value of Qatar investments in Oman is estimated at around $548m (about QAR 2bn), according to the latest figures published by QNA.