Awqaf ministry launches initiative to build Islamic education centre for women

The project for an Islamic education centre with a capacity of 750 female students in Al Waab was launched on Monday.

The Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem laid the cornerstone for the ‘Moza Bint Mohammed Quran and Da’awa Center,’ an initiative within the realm of Quranic education and preaching.

With 50 classrooms, 42 administrative offices accommodating 200 female employees, a theatre, multipurpose halls, a sports club, and ample parking, the centre can accommodate 750 students.

The project, spanning an expansive 24,800 square metres, brings in a new era for the endowment’s commitment to Quranic education and preaching within the nation.

Director of the General Directorate of Endowments Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani expressed highlighted the centre’s blending of tradition and modernity.

Inspired by the Sidr flower, the centre’s design aims to be a cultural emblem rooted in the local environment, providing a platform for women’s education, advocacy, sports, and cultural activities.

Regarded as one of the most important projects of the Endowment Fund for the Service of the Quran and Sunnah, overseen by the General Directorate of Endowments, the centre’s design integrates external courtyards with internal spaces, bringing about connectivity and accessibility.

With a grand theatre accommodating 400 attendees and a multipurpose hall of similar capacity, the centre will serve as a hub for diverse events and gatherings.